These are the 10 Sheffield takeaways with one star food hygiene ratings

Each establishment is given a food hygiene rating which is out of five. Five is the highest score they can receive, with zero being the lowest.
A one star rating is categorised as ‘major improvement necessary’.
There is only one takeaway in the Sheffield area – as categorised by the local authority – which currently has a zero star rating, which is Chapeltown Best Kebab and is included last in this list.
The other 10 Sheffield takeaways and sandwich shops all received a one star rating at their last review, according to official data on the Food Standards Agency website. Have you visited any?
