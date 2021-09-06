These are the 10 Sheffield takeaways with one star food hygiene ratings

Each establishment is given a food hygiene rating which is out of five. Five is the highest score they can receive, with zero being the lowest.

A one star rating is categorised as ‘major improvement necessary’.

There is only one takeaway in the Sheffield area – as categorised by the local authority – which currently has a zero star rating, which is Chapeltown Best Kebab and is included last in this list.

The other 10 Sheffield takeaways and sandwich shops all received a one star rating at their last review, according to official data on the Food Standards Agency website. Have you visited any?

1. Town Wok Address: 698 Abbeydale Road Sheffield S7 2BL Date of last inspection: 26 February 2020 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Bun Address: 6 Fitzwilliam Street Sheffield S1 4JL Date of last inspection: 28 March 2021 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Supa Snax Address: 150 Charlotte Road Sheffield S2 4EQ Date of last inspection: 13 January 2020 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Dynasty Address: 9 Sandygate Road Sheffield S10 5NG Date of last inspection: 05 June 2019 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales