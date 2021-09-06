These are the 10 Sheffield takeaways with one star food hygiene ratings

These are the nine takeaways and sandwich shops in Sheffield with one star hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

There are lots of takeaways in Sheffield offering all kinds of different cuisines and food options, and all of them are subject to hygiene inspections from the Food Standards Agency.

By Brogan Maguire
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:16 am

Each establishment is given a food hygiene rating which is out of five. Five is the highest score they can receive, with zero being the lowest.

A one star rating is categorised as ‘major improvement necessary’.

There is only one takeaway in the Sheffield area – as categorised by the local authority – which currently has a zero star rating, which is Chapeltown Best Kebab and is included last in this list.

The other 10 Sheffield takeaways and sandwich shops all received a one star rating at their last review, according to official data on the Food Standards Agency website. Have you visited any?

1. Town Wok

Address: 698 Abbeydale Road Sheffield S7 2BL Date of last inspection: 26 February 2020

2. Bun

Address: 6 Fitzwilliam Street Sheffield S1 4JL Date of last inspection: 28 March 2021

3. Supa Snax

Address: 150 Charlotte Road Sheffield S2 4EQ Date of last inspection: 13 January 2020

4. Dynasty

Address: 9 Sandygate Road Sheffield S10 5NG Date of last inspection: 05 June 2019

