Popular Sheffield bar closed after owner arrives to find window smashed and blood on pavement

Police are today investigating the incident which happened outside Trippets Lounge Bar, on Trippet Lane, during the early hours of this morning, after the venue had closed and been locked up.

Owner Debbie Shaw said she had decided to close on Sunday as the clean-up could not even begin until CSI officers have visited, and the window then needs to be boarded up.

She said: “We didn’t lock up and leave until 2am so it happened some time after that.

The smashed window at Trippets Lounge Bar, in Sheffield city centre, and blood on the pavement outside

"I fear that whoever’s done it has caused themselves a serious injury because there’s a lot of blood and the window was put through with such force that shards of glass were sent flying six or seven metres inside the building.

“I don’t think it was an attempt to break in, I think someone probably had too much to drink and then got very angry about something and decided to take it out on our window.

“It’s the last thing we needed after everything we’ve been through recently. Surely, the gods can't throw anything else at us!”

Fragments of glass inside Trippets Lounge Bar after a window was smashed

Ms Shaw said the bar should be back open as normal next week.

She told how times remained hard despite restrictions being lifted, with footfall in the area still well down on what it was before the pandemic.

But she thanked customers for their ‘fabulous support’.