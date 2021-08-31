Here are the 10 best secondary schools in Sheffield, according to Government data
Every year the Government compiles a ‘league table’ of the best schools in the UK, ranking them on their ‘Progress 8’ score.
‘Progress 8’ scores are now the biggest measures of school performance.They are based on students' attainment in their best eight subjects at GCSE level and the progress made from the end of year 6, when the Key Stage 2 SATs are taken.
The data is then categorised and localised, so all the schools in a certain area, like Sheffield, can be compared.
In light of the Covid pandemic and the fact that there have been no exams over the last two school years, the last full review was published in 2019 – although data has been gathered throughout the last two years to help schools with improvement and accountability.
The last review looked at all the secondary schools in Sheffield, ranking them by their ‘Progress 8’ score – which is an average score made up from each year group.
A score of zero means pupils in that particular school, on average, do about as well at Key Stage 4 as other pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.
A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2. One above 0.5 is considered “well above average”.
A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.
These are the 10 highest scoring primary schools in the area.