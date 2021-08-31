These are the 10 best secondary schools in Sheffield, according to the latest available Government data. Picture: Google Maps.

‘Progress 8’ scores are now the biggest measures of school performance.They are based on students' attainment in their best eight subjects at GCSE level and the progress made from the end of year 6, when the Key Stage 2 SATs are taken.

The data is then categorised and localised, so all the schools in a certain area, like Sheffield, can be compared.

Totley Brook Rd, Dore, Sheffield S17 3QU. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.68 - “well above average”.

In light of the Covid pandemic and the fact that there have been no exams over the last two school years, the last full review was published in 2019 – although data has been gathered throughout the last two years to help schools with improvement and accountability.

The last review looked at all the secondary schools in Sheffield, ranking them by their ‘Progress 8’ score – which is an average score made up from each year group.

A score of zero means pupils in that particular school, on average, do about as well at Key Stage 4 as other pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2. One above 0.5 is considered “well above average”.

Bents Cres, Sheffield S11 9QH. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.58 - “well above average”.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

These are the 10 highest scoring primary schools in the area.

Darwin Ln, Sheffield S10 5RG. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.46 - “well above average”.

Handsworth Grange Rd, Sheffield S13 9HJ. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.33 - “above average”.

171 High Storrs Rd, Sheffield, S11 7LH. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.3 - “above average”.

Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3BT. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.27 - “above average”.

Lees Hall Rd, Norton Lees, Sheffield S8 9JP. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.24 - “above average”.

Glossop Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2PW. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.2 - “above average”.

Granville Rd, Sheffield S2 2RJ. Achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.14 - “average”.