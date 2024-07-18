Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long serving former Sheffield schoolteacher has died, aged 85.

John Calvert Cornwell settled in Sheffield in the 1960s, and as well as teaching in one of the city’s biggest schools, also got involved in local politics, and local sport.

He wrote over 20 books when he was not teaching, and was also involved with Sheffield’s professional theatres.

And he was later the press officer for the Sheffield Eagles rugby league team, and helped organise the amateur team Hillsborough Hawks.

John Cornwell is pictured with his book Voices of Wortley Hall, at his home in Nether Edge. Photo: Steve Parking, National World

John, who died on July 11 after a short illness, taught at Ecclesfield School from 1963 until 1986, although he took two years out to work overseas between 1968 and 1970.

He taught history, Government and politics.

Born in Hull, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, in 1939, he read International History at the London School of Economics – where he met his wife, Judith. The couple had two children, Suzy and Daniel, and settled in Sheffield.

After getting involved with local politics, he was elected as a councillor from 1966-1967 and 1971-1986. He spent time serving on both Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire County Council, becoming the deputy leader in the 1980s.

John Cornwell during his days as a teacher at Ecclesfield School, in Sheffield. Photo: Cornwell family | Photo: Cornwell family

As a county councillor he served on a number of regional and national organisation including the Arts Council, where he was the chairman of the organisation’s touring and education committees.

He was also the vice chairman of the Yorkshire and Humberside Sports Council and the Yorkshire Tourist Board.

After 1988 he was the chairman of both the Lyceum and Crucible Theatres and from 1989 until 1996 he chaired the new Sheffield Theatres Trust, which was responsible for running both theatres.

From 1994 until 2002 he was chairman of governors of King Edward VII School and later wrote several books about aspects of the school’s history.

Daughter Suzy said: “In retirement he has written over 20 books, almost all them about institutions, people and places in Yorkshire. His wide interests include military history, cricket and Rugby League.

“One of his books that he was most proud of was Voices of Wortley Hall written in 2011. He was proud of being a shareholder of ‘Labour’s Home’ and visited if frequently – he considered it his second home.

“Dad was also the press officer for Sheffield Eagles during their tenure in Super league as well as being involved in Sheffield amateur side, Hillsborough Hawks.”

John's funeral service is at Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel) on Monday, August 19 2024 at 11am until 1pm.