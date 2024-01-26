Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three top-of-the-line flight simulators have landed at a Rotherham science centre to help students see what it would be like to be at the helm of a real plane.

South Yorkshire has become home to England’s first 'Newton Room' - a Scandinavian concept for a permanent classroom teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, including aviation.

Students and anyone curious can now feel what it's like to fly a real place at three cutting-edge flight simulators at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham. Photos by Stewart Writtle.

Newton South Yorkshire - in partnership with Boeing and non-profit group FIRST Scandinavia - can be found at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in partnership with the non-profit foundation FIRST Scandinavia.

Newton South Yorkshire will be open to schools during term-time and families at weekends and school holidays.

Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, officially opened Newton South Yorkshire, along with the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Colin Ross and members of the local Sheffield Air Cadet unit, 362 Squadron.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Colin Ross takes a spin on the new filght simulator along with an air cadet from Sheffield's 362 Squadron.

Sarah Champion MP said: "I am delighted to officially unveil the Newton Room at Magna Science Adventure Centre. It is fantastic to have such advanced learning facilities here in Rotherham that will benefit students across South Yorkshire and beyond."

Newton South Yorkshire builds on Boeing’s longstanding presence in the region, which began as co-founders of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in 2001 to help develop advanced manufacturing partnerships in the region. Boeing subsequently opened its first manufacturing site in Europe in 2018 in Sheffield and recently announced a further joint industry and government investment for dedicated aerospace research facilities at the AMRC.

"Nurturing the next generation of scientists, engineers and aviators is not possible without like-minded partners such as Magna Science Centre and First Scandinavia, and we're proud to continue being a conduit for collaborations that help develop vital skills for the future," said Maria Laine, president of Boeing in the UK, Ireland and Nordic region.

"This partnership builds on our long, proud involvement in the South Yorkshire region and reflects our ongoing commitment to the local community."

The concept originated in Norway, and South Yorkshire is the latest in a network of six Boeing-supported Newton Rooms across Europe. The UK’s first Newton Flight Academy was opened in Scotland at Glasgow Science Centre in 2022, but the room in Rotherham is the first of its kind in England.

"The brand-new aviation-themed facility at Magna will help to create new opportunities for visitors to enjoy immersive STEM learning," said Kevin Tomlinson, CEO of Magna Science Centre.

"The success of similar projects across Europe illustrates the important role of the Newton Concept when it comes to inspiring the next generation of engineers, scientists and aviators. It’s a terrific coup for Magna to be chosen as the site of England’s very first Newton Room, and the new facility will enable us to provide new forms of creative learning, which complements and enhances our existing offering."

