Jess has been supporting little ones in Sheffield and their parents for 13 years.

A talented nurse from a Sheffield children’s nursery has been named as the best in the UK at a national awards ceremony.

Jess Mitchell, who looks after little ones at Children 1st @ Sheffield, in Scotland Street, was named as Nursery Childcare/ Practitioner of the Year at the Nursery Management Today awards in December.

The accolade recognises the achievements of a standout nurse who provides outstanding childcare and who shows warmth, fairness, responsibility at their daycare, offering support in all relationships involving the children, parents and the organisation.

There are thousands of entries each year but 2023's title was claimed by Sheffield's-own Jess Mitchell, who even in her spare time organises messy play sessions for children in Burley so that she can support families in her area.

Jess Mitchell was recognised for 13 years of supporting children, their parents and everyone at her nursery.

Jess has been caring for children for over 13 years and regards childcare as her true calling. She is regarded as an inspirational driving force by colleagues at Children 1st Day Nurseries, always providing the very best for children and acting as a valued role model for colleagues.

Jess said: “I was quite overwhelmed when I was told that I had been nominated for this award and I was so nervous on the journey to London. My colleagues kept telling me I was going to win but I didn’t believe them.

"To be named as a finalist and then go on to win is an incredible, once in a lifetime experience. The support from my colleagues has been so wonderful and I thank them, the parents and the children who supported my nomination.

“Children 1st have guided me and enabled me to grow in the profession that I love. Knowing that our team will support my ideas and initiatives has enabled me to develop as a practitioner and given me the confidence to share my practice with others across our company and this was highlighted by the judges.”

Deborah Thorne, manager at Children 1st @ Sheffield, said: “I have watched Jess grow from a new, excited young trainee willing and eager to learn, into a confident professional and knowledgeable practitioner who always puts her children first.

"Jess empowers the children to aspire and believe that they can do anything, but above all they adore being in her company and she brings joy to our setting. We were all so pleased the judges agreed with us that Jess is truly deserving of this award.”

The annual National NMT Nursery Awards recognises and celebrates the achievements of the very best in the early years sector. Children 1st Day Nurseries scooped a total of three awards on the night.