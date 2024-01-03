The new boss at Ofsted says inspectors could be "far more empathetic"

School inspections will be halted until later in the month to ensure inspectors receive mental health training, Ofsted’s new chief inspector has announced.

Routine inspections will not take place in schools in England at the start of term, Sir Martyn Oliver said, as he launched a package of training for inspectors and that inspectors could be "far more empathetic".

Ruth Perry was the headteacher at Caversham Primary School (Photo: Brighter Futures for Children)

It comes after school leaders’ unions called for Ofsted inspections to be suspended to allow time for “meaningful action to be taken” following the inquest into the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from the highest rating of 'Outstanding' down to the lowest grade of 'Inadequate'.

New Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver, who started in the role on New Year's Day, is looking to make changes to inspections. Photo by Ofsted/PA Wire.

Last month, senior coroner Heidi Connor concluded that the Ofsted inspection on November 15 and 16 in 2022 “likely contributed” to Mrs Perry’s death. She added the inspection had "lacked fairness, respect and sensitivity" and was at times "rude and intimidating".

Sir Martyn, who has taken over as Ofsted’s chief inspector, has said routine school inspections in England will not restart in the New Year and will instead begin later in January.

Next week inspectors will receive training from Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England who will then lead a rolling programme of further mental health awareness training for all inspectors.

The new chief inspector will focus on Ofsted’s response to the coroner’s inquest into the death of Mrs Perry, and Sir Martyn will respond in full to the coroner’s findings in the coming weeks.