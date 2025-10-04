Approval has been given to demolish a functioning primary school in Sheffield and rebuild it with new facilities - including a pool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brunswick Primary School in Woodhouse has a long history, with the site used as a brickworks from as early as the 19th century and the current facilities constructed in the 1960s.

Located on Station Road, it is nestled within what is otherwise a residential area, and backs onto the East Park Fields public park and garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this longstanding site is now set to face a shake-up, after Sheffield City Council recently approved plans to construct a new school building and demolish the current facilities.

It comes as part of the Department of Education (DfE) ‘School Rebuilding Programme’, which offers major rebuilding and refurbishments to schools across the country, with 518 currently listed for work.

Plans to demolish and replace a Sheffield primary school have received council approval. | Race Cottam Associates

Brunswick received DfE approval in July 2022, with a planning officer stating that it was ‘due to the necessity of replacing the existing aging building to ensure a modern and enhanced learning environment’.

Documents shared with the council show how the new building will be constructed on land west of the current school where a multi-use games area (MUGA) is currently located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MUGA’s location places it outside of the school boundaries, with pupils needing to be escorted there by staff to use.

This will be replaced early in development, making it easier for pupils to access, with the school’s existing site staying in use until construction is completed and a public right of way (PRoW) being relocated to allow the community to continue accessing the open fields during that time.

A design statement explains: “As the school and its facilities need to remain operational throughout the construction phase, the open space to the west of the existing building has been designated for the location of the proposed development.

“The MUGA will be replaced during the early phases of the project. The public right of way will be relocated to the western boundary of the site. This will allow the replacement school building and the playing fields to be connected and form part of the same school site, which is beneficial for safeguarding of pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The MUGA will be relocated to the lower section of the site where the ground’s gradient is more level. The replacement MUGA will be located within the school’s secure boundary line, community access is to be agreed and managed through the school.

“Community access to the rest of the open space is retained to allow public access around the school site. Community access to the open space is also retained from northern part of the site, where the existing footpath is retained .”

The new building will be two storeys, with a 155m² pool to the western edge and access being maintained through Station Road.

Objectors criticised the new taller design, with one writing; “I have a mixed opinion about this building. I agree Brunswick requires knocking down and rebuilding but this plan is rather brutal in design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My home backs onto the field that the new building will be built on. Our views are currently good. The building will take away our view. Our family's main objection is the double storey brick walls that we will have to see.

“There is no compassion in the architectural drawings at all. The view from our property has not been considered. The proposed building is not in keeping with the surrounding landscape, properties and homes.

“Original planning in this area was sympathetic to the community and the need for space. The design looks too urban and lacks design, which leads me to believe it also lacks quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council planning officer echoed this point, describing the T-shaped, red brick building as ‘lacklustre and uninspiring’, however added that ‘there has been meaningful improvements and the remaining degree of conflict with policies which look for good design are outweighed by the weight afforded to new schools’.

They went on to write: “The replacement school would represent a significant improvement and modernisation of the built education provision for pupils, with the fact that the school is being rebuilt under the DfE’s latest school rebuilding programme demonstrating there is a need for improvements that cannot be adequately or efficiently met in the existing building.”

Developers now have three years to begin construction following the council’s approval.