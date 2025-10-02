An independent Islamic school in Sheffield has been slammed by Ofsted as ‘inadequate’ in three areas.

Luqman Academy, formerly known as Seraphic Academy, in Tinsley Park Road, Darnall, has been scolded by inspectors for seemingly everything from weak safeguarding and poor teaching to “unhygienic buildings” and its “poorly maintained playground,” with the list of standards it did not meet running to five pages long.

Inspectors wrote: “Arrangements for safeguarding are weak... The quality of education is poor... Pupils do not benefit from a wide range of enrichment opportunities. They do not get the chance to develop their interests and talents... The school is very poorly resourced.

“Furthermore, pupils learn in untidy and ill-resourced classrooms, and spend their playtimes in grounds that are poorly maintained with trip hazards and broken equipment. Some aspects of the building are unhygienic.

“Pupils study a narrow range of subjects... Overall, by the time they leave the school, pupils are not prepared well enough for life in modern Britain.”

Other criticisms include fails to teach sex education at all and only some children are taught PSHE. Many rooms had no fire evacuation notices and whole-school fire drills do not take place on a regular basis.

The watchdog did feel pupils seemed happy and had acceptable attitudes towards learning.

But in a scathing summary, lead inspector Mary Cook wrote: “The school has not demonstrated the capacity to improve. The proprietor body has not set a clear strategy for holding itself and staff to account.

“Members have not ensured that there is adequate financial support. The proprietor body has failed to meet its statutory obligations to ensure the safeguarding, health and safety of pupils. It has not identified and rectified the school’s weaknesses quickly enough or ensured adequate leadership and staffing levels.”

It comes after years of apparent turbulence for the school, which has seen its annual fees almost triple in the last 10 years, from £1,599 per annum in 2014 to £4,320 in 2025.

The report - published on September 23 - was based on an inspection in July, which came shortly after former headteacher Ms Samsam Jama, was replaced in April by Mr Tahir Shaikh.

The school has had a string of new headteachers in recent years.

Ms Nasirath Adjibade was headteacher during an inspection in 2023, who was preceded by Mr Sulaiman Ahmed, a controversial figure who tweeted extensively about influencer Andrew Tate during his time as head and has since rebranded as an ‘independent journalist’.

Luqman isl likely to be reinspected within the next six months.