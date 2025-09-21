A special school PTA’s mission to raise £25,000 for a new minibus began yesterday with a six-mile bucket rattle.

Pupils and parents from Archdale School walked for four hours on Saturday (September 20) to demonstrate the kind of trips that are easy for most schools but are often out of reach for them.

The PTA of Archdale School and their children - Nelly, Alicia, Kellen, Keiley, Bailey, Aimee, Jack, Gracie and Harley - walked six miles on September 20 in their first step to raised £25,000 for a new school minibus. | Aimee Reed

The charity walk raised nearly £1,000 out of a £25,000 goal to afford Archdale its own minibus and give their SEND children days out to remember.

Organiser and PTA member Aimee Reed said: “Currently, the school has to spending thousands every year to rent and hire minibuses.

“The school’s children have high mental and pastoral requirements that often needs one-to-one care that makes transport for everyone difficult.

Archdale School, in Archdale Road.

“For example, the last trip the school had for the children was wonderful, but there were at least 50 per cent of all our parents there - that kind of coverage is not easy to organise often.

“With its own bus, the school can save thousands a year and take children on trips far more often.”

Aimee says the PTA embarked on Saturday’s charity walk to show the school and other they’re prepared to “get out there and make it happen.”

The four-hour-long, six-mile route saw parents and children walk from Archdale, in Manor Top, to Rother Valley Country Park.

They were joined by young fundraisers carrying bright pink buckets and often “running up hills” to catch pedestrians and ask them to donate generously.

Aimee said: “Most primary schools take walks to local parks and into town, which our school often cannot do.

“We chose a walk like this to show what sort of trips would be easy with a minibus.

“It was a lovely day and we even missed the rain. The PTA is like a second family, and all of us know we can talk to one another about life raising children with SEND.

“This is what all our fundraising efforts will be about for the foreseeable future. It’s all about activities, getting involved and making it happen.”

If the group can achieve £25,000 it will be match funded by children’s charity The Variety Club to buy the minibus.