Handsworth and Meersbrook Bank Primary Schools Sheffield: Sadness at death of beloved former teacher, 96

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 09:56 BST
A popular former Sheffield school teacher has died peacefully at home, aged 96.

Loved ones said in an announcement that Margaret Watt had passed away peacefully at her home in Sheffield on September 6.

Mrs Watt, previously Miss Parkin, was a teacher at both Handsworth Primary School and Meersbrook Bank Primary School during her career as a teacher in Sheffield, teaching hundreds of pupils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She leaves two children, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday, October 14 at 11.15am.

Her family said Margaret’s wishes were that people wore something brightly coloured, and have requested family flowers only.

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter

Related topics:SheffieldFamily
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice