A popular former Sheffield school teacher has died peacefully at home, aged 96.

Loved ones said in an announcement that Margaret Watt had passed away peacefully at her home in Sheffield on September 6.

Mrs Watt, previously Miss Parkin, was a teacher at both Handsworth Primary School and Meersbrook Bank Primary School during her career as a teacher in Sheffield, teaching hundreds of pupils.

She leaves two children, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday, October 14 at 11.15am.

Her family said Margaret’s wishes were that people wore something brightly coloured, and have requested family flowers only.