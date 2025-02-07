Firth Park Academy: Boy, 12, arrested over online post threatening to 'attack' Sheffield school

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested over a series of posts online making threats to “attack” a Sheffield school.

A screenshot of a Facebook post created on Wednesday was widely shared this week, that appeared to show an adult man claiming he planned to “roam around” the Shiregreen, Hillsborough and Firth Park area and “kill anyone I see.”

The post concluded with “I’m gonna attack Firth Park Academy. Watch me.”

Now, South Yorkshire Police says investigations have led to a boy, aged 12, being arrested.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier this week, we were made aware of a social media post circulating, causing concern to our communities.

“We have been investigating the contents of the post and have now made an arrest.

“A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sending threatening communication messages contrary to Section 181 of the Online Safety Act 2023.

“The boy has since been bailed as our enquiries continue.”

Inspector Alec Gibbons, of the North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We take reports and threats such as the ones posed to Firth Park Academy very seriously and have worked at pace to ensure we address the matter.

“We are continuing to work with the school and anyone who has concerns is urged to contact them, or us. You can contact us online, via live chat or by calling 101.”

