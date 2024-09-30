Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield secondary school is on its way back to better days - but still has a long way to go, says Ofsted.

The Birley Academy, which has over 1,000 pupils on its roll, has been working its way back up ever since a lacklustre visit from the education watchdog in 2020, which was also its first since converting from Birley Community College under L.E.A.D Academic Trust.

The Birley Academy, in Birley Lane, Frecheville, has been told it is making improvements to reach a rating of ‘Good’ with Ofsted - but it still has work to do. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

However, a similar inspection in May 2023 meant the site had at that point been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ for the fourth time in a row - covering a period of over 10 years.

Criticisms included how students had a “mixed experience” and that “too many pupils do not enjoy learning.”

Now, following the appointment of new headteacher Victoria Hall in April this year, and a fresh monitoring visit in September, the school has been told it is on the way up - but hasn’t hit the mark yet.

In a letter from the education watchdog published today (September 30), inspectors wrote: “Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to become good.

“The school has a clear improvement plan to address the next steps identified in the previous inspection... The positive changes you have made are not currently reflected in improved attendance or reduced suspensions.

“Governors, leaders and staff at the school recognise the improvements you have made so far to the school, but there is more work to do.”

Inspectors noted how staff had strived to improve the curriculum or even redesign it entirely in places - although this was still a work in progress for some subjects, which is leaving “gaps in pupils’ knowledge.”

Attendance was also a sticking point. Inspectors wrote: “It remains the case that some pupils do not attend school often enough. The number of pupils who are persistently absent from school, although improved, is still too high.

“Improving attendance is clearly a priority. Senior leaders know that there is more to do to ensure the impact of this work.”

Pupils’ behaviour was on the up, however, and expectations of students’ conduct had been raised by staff, although suspensions remain high at the school.

Inspectors also criticised failures in addressing how quickly SEND children were helped: “Over time, the school has not identified and supported pupils with SEND quickly enough.

“You have made changes to the approach to SEND. This has already improved the support for pupils with SEND. This includes establishing the new provision to offer targeted support to further improve the behaviour of some pupils.”

The school will likely be reinspected and receive a full graded inspection within 12 months.

“We have been working closely and really well with L.E.A.D. Academy Trust to make real progress at the school and I would like to thank the fantastic staff and supportive parents for all they have done, and continue to do.

“The Birley Academy is going from strength to strength and we will continue to work hard every day to maintain our trajectory and ensure we deliver the highest standard of education for our students.”