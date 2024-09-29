Sheffield retro: 21 of the best photos capturing life in Southey Green during the 80s, 90s and noughties

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 29th Sep 2024, 07:33 BST

These nostalgic photos capture a slice of life on a popular Sheffield estate during the 1980s, 90s and noughties.

From lost shops and pubs to schoolchildren at play, they show some of Southey Green’s familiar landmarks and its many characters.

From bingo winners to school dinners, they depict life in all its variety.

Southey Green Primary School pupils are pictured on prom night, bikers are seen trying out a new skate park, and friends are shown enjoying a night out at David’s Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema.

The infamous Magnet pub, the butchers, greengrocers and hardware shops on Southey Avenue, and Southey Social Club also feature in this retro photo gallery.

All the photos are taken from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Sylvia South, of Dryden Avenue, Southey Green, with some of the 'Dryden Rascals' in 1999

1. 'Dryden Rascals'

Sylvia South, of Dryden Avenue, Southey Green, with some of the 'Dryden Rascals' in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Barry Richardson

David's Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema, on Southey Green Road, in the late 80s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. David's Place

David's Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema, on Southey Green Road, in the late 80s. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

Bingo winners pictured outside David's Place, Ritz Social Club, Southey Green, before setting off on their holiday to Las Vegas. In the foreground are sisters Deborah Broad (left) and Victoria Nock

3. Winners

Bingo winners pictured outside David's Place, Ritz Social Club, Southey Green, before setting off on their holiday to Las Vegas. In the foreground are sisters Deborah Broad (left) and Victoria Nock | Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on Southey Avenue, Southey Green, Sheffield, in 1986, showing Aldridges greengrocers, G. C. and F, Coldwell newsagents, P and S Bown hardware store, and Frank Gillvray Ltd. butchers

4. 1980s shops

Shops on Southey Avenue, Southey Green, Sheffield, in 1986, showing Aldridges greengrocers, G. C. and F, Coldwell newsagents, P and S Bown hardware store, and Frank Gillvray Ltd. butchers | Picture Sheffield

