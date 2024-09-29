From lost shops and pubs to schoolchildren at play, they show some of Southey Green’s familiar landmarks and its many characters.

From bingo winners to school dinners, they depict life in all its variety.

Southey Green Primary School pupils are pictured on prom night, bikers are seen trying out a new skate park, and friends are shown enjoying a night out at David’s Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema.

The infamous Magnet pub, the butchers, greengrocers and hardware shops on Southey Avenue, and Southey Social Club also feature in this retro photo gallery.

All the photos are taken from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

'Dryden Rascals' Sylvia South, of Dryden Avenue, Southey Green, with some of the 'Dryden Rascals' in 1999

David's Place David's Place, formerly the Ritz Cinema, on Southey Green Road, in the late 80s.

Winners Bingo winners pictured outside David's Place, Ritz Social Club, Southey Green, before setting off on their holiday to Las Vegas. In the foreground are sisters Deborah Broad (left) and Victoria Nock