The Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Def Leppard and The Human League are just some of the huge bands to have emerged from the city.

On the sporting field, England cricket captains Joe Root and Michael Vaughan, footballers from Gordon Banks to Harry Maguire, Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill and boxer Naseem Hamed are just a few of the big names to hail from Sheffield.

When it comes to showbiz, the Steel City has gifted the world the likes of Monty Python star turned travel writer Michael Palin, the actors Sean Bean and Dominic West and multi-talented TV star Marti Caine.

Other famous faces from Sheffield range from the first Briton in space, Helen Sharman, to the YouTube sensation Vikkstar123.

Below are some of the most famous people to have been born in Sheffield or lived here over the years, along with details of where they grew up and the schools they attended.

The Sheffield schools with celebrity alumni include King Ecgbert School, King Edward VII School, Tapton School, Stocksbridge High School, High Storrs School, Silverdale School and Notre Dame High School.

Harry Maguire The Manchester United and England defender, who began his career with Sheffield United, grew up in Mosborough, Sheffield. He went to Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill, Derbyshire, just over the border from Sheffield, and to St Mary's Roman Catholic High School in Chesterfield. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Sean Bean The award-winning actor grew up in Sheffield and attended Brook Comprehensive School - which unfortunately no longer exists. He went on to study welding at Rotherham College, before taking an art class and enrolling on a drama course at the college. While there it was clear he was destined for big things - and he got a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Jessica Ennis-Hill The Olympic heptathlon champion grew up in the Highfield area of Sheffield and attended Sharrow Primary School. She then went to King Ecgbert School in Dore, before going on to the University of Sheffield to study psychology. She was also part of the Sheffield City and Dearne Athletics Club. | Getty Images