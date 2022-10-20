News you can trust since 1887
Best schools: The Sheffield secondary schools where the most pupils get into Oxford or Cambridge university

The schools in Sheffield which get the most pupils into Oxbridge has been revealed in new data compiled by the Telegraph.

By Robert Cumber
8 minutes ago - 1 min read

King Edward VII School tops the list, with 10 students from the state school on Glossop Road in Broomhall winning a place to study at either Oxford or Cambridge university in 2021 – an impressive 40 per cent success rate. It had the joint second highest number of successful Oxbridge applicants out of the whole of Yorkshire. Only Greenhead College in Huddersfield, with 25, had more.

King Edward VII School was one of six Sheffield schools to feature among the top-performing Yorkshire schools for Oxbridge entrants, all of which had at least five students getting into one of the prestigious universities. Not all schools provided data.

At King Edward VII School in Sheffield, 10 pupils won places to study at Oxford or Cambridge university, according to data compiled by the Telegraph, which was the second most in the whole of Yorkshire

Topping the list nationally was Westminster School, where 79 pupils received Oxbridge offers, representing a 40 per cent success rate.

The top schools in Sheffield in terms of Oxbridge offers, according to the Telegraph, are: King Edward VII School (10), High Storrs School (8), Notre Dame High School (6), Tapton School (6), Silverdale School (6), Birkdale School (5).

High Storrs School was the Sheffield school which had the second most pupils getting into Oxford or Cambridge, according to data compiled by the Telegraph, with eight places awarded
