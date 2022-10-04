Inspectors from the education watchdog Ofsted visited King Edward VII School, on Glossop Road, in Broomhall, last Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28.

On the Tuesday, a student at the school was injured in a collision with a bus on Glossop Road shortly before midday.

King Edward VII School on Glossop Road, in Broomhall, Sheffield. One of its pupils was injured in a collision with a bus on the day Ofsted was carrying out an inspection there.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene but thankfully the child is not believed to have been seriously injured, with police officers who attended being happy to leave the pupil in the care of medical crews.

Ofsted confirmed it had been at the school to carry out an inspection on the Tuesday and Wednesday, with a spokesperson for the watchdog saying ‘the report setting out our findings will be published in due course’.

Linda Gooden, King Edward VII school headteacher, said: “Last week one of our students was involved in an incident with a bus outside of the school premises. Staff were on the scene immediately to support the student. We followed the school protocol, and the relevant authorities were alerted.

“On the same day we were in receipt of an Ofsted inspection. However, the incident with the student and the bus had no relation to the Ofsted inspection.”

Neither the school nor Ofsted would comment further on the circumstances of the collision.

King Edward VII School is currently rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, which is the second highest of the four grades available.

Before the most recent inspection, it had last been visited for a short inspection in 2018 and for a full inspection in 2015.

The school recently wrote to parents after an anonymous online petition accused it of ‘Islamophobic’ policies, claiming it was restricting students’ religious freedom after it closed its prayer room and banned certain clothing.

In a letter to parents, Ms Gooden claimed the petition contained ‘misleading’ information.