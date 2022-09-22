The council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee agreed to make School Streets traffic orders permanent on Argyle Road and Close next to Carfield Primary School, Heeley; Glen Road at Nether Edge Primary School; Tullibardine Road at Greystones Primary School; and Pomona Street at Porter Croft Primary Academy

A report to the committee said: “A School Street is where road closure restrictions outside school gates are introduced at drop-off and pick-up times, to ensure a reduction in vehicles and thus create a safer school entrance.”

Many schools suffer blocked streets and bad parking, as well as idling vehicles.

The start of an experimental School Streets traffic ban on Argyle Road, Heeley, Sheffield outside Carfield School - traffic orders have now been made permanent at four city schools

As well as removing cars from outside schools, benefits mentioned include cleaner air quality, less noise and encouragement for children to travel actively, on foot or two wheels.

The meeting heard that there are two petitions calling for School Streets in Pitsmoor.

One online petition at change.org calls for restrictions on Orphanage Road and Roe Lane, which it says are used by pupils at Abbeyfield Primary Academy and St Catherine’s Primary Academy.

Part of the point of School Streets traffic bans that have now been confirmed outside four Sheffield schools is to encourage pupils to travel to and from school on foot or on two wheels

Consultations took place from June to October 2021 before experimental traffic restriction orders were put in place, then continued for the first six months.

The committee report said that there were no objections received for Greystones or Porter Croft.

There were two objections to Carfield and one for Nether Edge, on the grounds that it needed better enforcement.

The report said: “The schools involved are all ModeshiftSTARS accredited and have worked hard alongside the council to encourage and enable their pupils to travel actively to school and reduce the number travelling by car.

“However, the issues created by inconsiderate and dangerous parent parking meant that closing the road to all vehicles apart from essential access was deemed appropriate at each end of the school day.”

ModeshiftSTARS is an award scheme that encourages students to make greener, healthier journeys.