Campaigners once claimed the streets outside Carfield Primary School, in Meersbrook, became ‘carmageddon’ every morning and during home time, leading to the ‘School Street’ scheme being proposed in 2021.
It led to a trial by Sheffield City Council that made it illegal for traffic to use nearby Argyle Road and Argyle Close. The rules – which were first enforced by volunteers who are mostly parents using traffic cones – closed the street between 8am and 9.15am and between 2.30pm and 3.45pm.
The controversial scheme was praised by some parents for improving safety and heavily criticised by others as well as residents on nearby streets for clogging up the local area.
Now, Carfield has confirmed the trial scheme has been made permanent. The traffic cones have over the past two years been replaced with wooden planters and a retractable barrier. The school plans to lay a new strip of blue tarmac and speed signs to mark where the scheme begins.
It comes as School Streets schemes are now being trialed outside nine other Sheffield schools, including Anns Grove, Athelstan, Byron Wood, Greystones, Hunters Bar Juniors, Nether Edge, Porter Croft and Westways. The schemes have all been met with split opinions.
A spokesperson for Carfield said: “We are very grateful that this scheme is now permanently in place. We are extremely grateful to our fantastic volunteers who regularly man the barrier on behalf of the school.”