News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
2 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Carfield Primary School: School Streets scheme to ban cars at drop off and pick up times made permanent

A Sheffield school has permanently banned cars using the road outside its gates at drop off and pick up times.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST

Campaigners once claimed the streets outside Carfield Primary School, in Meersbrook, became ‘carmageddon’ every morning and during home time, leading to the ‘School Street’ scheme being proposed in 2021.

It led to a trial by Sheffield City Council that made it illegal for traffic to use nearby Argyle Road and Argyle Close. The rules – which were first enforced by volunteers who are mostly parents using traffic cones – closed the street between 8am and 9.15am and between 2.30pm and 3.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The controversial scheme was praised by some parents for improving safety and heavily criticised by others as well as residents on nearby streets for clogging up the local area.

Most Popular
Roads next to Carfield Primary School, Heeley were among the first to be closed off to traffic at the start and end of the school day as part of the School Streets road safety schemeRoads next to Carfield Primary School, Heeley were among the first to be closed off to traffic at the start and end of the school day as part of the School Streets road safety scheme
Roads next to Carfield Primary School, Heeley were among the first to be closed off to traffic at the start and end of the school day as part of the School Streets road safety scheme

Now, Carfield has confirmed the trial scheme has been made permanent. The traffic cones have over the past two years been replaced with wooden planters and a retractable barrier. The school plans to lay a new strip of blue tarmac and speed signs to mark where the scheme begins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as School Streets schemes are now being trialed outside nine other Sheffield schools, including Anns Grove, Athelstan, Byron Wood, Greystones, Hunters Bar Juniors, Nether Edge, Porter Croft and Westways. The schemes have all been met with split opinions.

A spokesperson for Carfield said: “We are very grateful that this scheme is now permanently in place. We are extremely grateful to our fantastic volunteers who regularly man the barrier on behalf of the school.”

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City Council