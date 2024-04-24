Teddies Nursery Sheffield: Ofsted rates pre-school 'good' again two years on from scathing 'inadequate' report
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield nursery that two years ago was branded ‘inadequate’ by inspectors is back in Ofsted’s ‘good’ books.
Teddies Nursery, in Kenwood Park Road, had been rated ‘good’ for nearly 15 years until a report in late 2022 stripped it of its record and handed it the lowest grade possible.
In a scathing report, the Nether Edge daycare was told the education it offered was poor, its safeguarding measures were slack and that children’s safety was “compromised”.
Now, 18 months later, in a new report published on April 23, Teddies rating has been restored to ‘good’ in all areas once again.
Where the report two years ago scolded the nursery’s safeguarding and education, inspectors now write: “Staff get to know children's interests and plan exciting and challenging activities.
“Staff have high expectations for all children's learning. They regularly observe children to find out what they know and can do.
“When children are falling behind in their development, staff work with parents to decide how best to support children to catch up. Consequently, all children make good progress.”
It comes after Teddies shook off their ‘inadequate’ rating in a report in May 2023, where staff were praised for thoroughly tackling inspectors’ concerns.
Changes since then have reportedly included redesigning the toddler room to give children more space, and inspectors saw fit to comment on an “open and positive culture” around safeguarding - compared to in 2022 when children’s safety was called “compromised.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.