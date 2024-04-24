Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield nursery that two years ago was branded ‘inadequate’ by inspectors is back in Ofsted’s ‘good’ books.

Teddies Nursery, in Kenwood Park Road, had been rated ‘good’ for nearly 15 years until a report in late 2022 stripped it of its record and handed it the lowest grade possible.

Following an upsetting report in early 2023, Teddies Nursery, on Kenwood Park Road, has been rated ‘Good’ again in its latest report published on April 23, 2023.

In a scathing report, the Nether Edge daycare was told the education it offered was poor, its safeguarding measures were slack and that children’s safety was “compromised”.

Now, 18 months later, in a new report published on April 23, Teddies rating has been restored to ‘good’ in all areas once again.

Where the report two years ago scolded the nursery’s safeguarding and education, inspectors now write: “Staff get to know children's interests and plan exciting and challenging activities.

“Staff have high expectations for all children's learning. They regularly observe children to find out what they know and can do.

“When children are falling behind in their development, staff work with parents to decide how best to support children to catch up. Consequently, all children make good progress.”

It comes after Teddies shook off their ‘inadequate’ rating in a report in May 2023, where staff were praised for thoroughly tackling inspectors’ concerns.