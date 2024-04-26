1 . In first place, Mercia School - 93 per cent

Mercia School was - once again - the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield for the upcoming 2024 academic year. It turned away 177 students to fill its 190 places - even more than the 137 it turned away last year to fill 180 slots. It also means it is more oversubscribed than ever by a staggering 93 per cent - three times more than second place on this list. That also means there were roughly two children vying for every seat in class for Y7. The parents that did get in will be pleased though - the school was last year ranked in the top three in the country for its Progress 8 scores. It comes in the same year Mercia School was awarded an Outstanding Ofsted report.