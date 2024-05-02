These Sheffield schools and nurseries came top of the class last month after all of them were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

New figures show how every Steel City classroom visited by the education watchdog in April was given a thumbs-up by inspectors, with all of them being upgraded or maintaining their ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ grade.

None of them slipped down to ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ - in fact, the only downgrade was Coit Primary School, Chapeltown, which lost its ‘outstanding’ rating but was still praised by inspectors.

Other success stories include Aston Fence Junior and Infant School, which is one of only a few of its kind in Sheffield to maintain its ‘outstanding’ rating.

See our gallery below for all the latest ratings for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries in April 2024.

Teddies Nursery - 'Good' up from 'Requires Improvement' Following an upsetting report in early 2023, Teddies Nursery, on Kenwood Park Road, has now been rated 'Good' again in all areas in its latest report published on April 23. Inspectors said: "Staff get to know children's interests and plan exciting and challenging activities... Staff have high expectations for all children's learning. They regularly observe children to find out what they know and can do." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY349210

Coit Primary School - Outstanding down to Good Positive news from Coit Primary School this month. Despite losing the 'Outstanding' rating it earned in 2017, Coit was handed an overall grade of 'Good' in a new report published on April 25, and were still rated 'Outstanding' in three out of five area. The report reads: "Pupils thrive at this school. There is a strong sense of community. Visitors are warmly welcomed. Pupils are proud of their school." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107060

Freeman College - Maintained Good Many Sheffield residents are probably not aware of Freeman College on Arundel Street, an independent college for young people aged over 19 with complex needs. They maintained their rating of 'Good' in a report published on April 26. Inspectors said: "Students benefit from bespoke and personalised support which best meets their needs as an individual. Support for students is well managed and effectively coordinated." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/39/132002

Aston Fence Junior School - Maintained Outstanding Congratulations to Aston Fence Junior and Infant School, who maintained their rating of Outstanding in a report published on April 26, making them one of very few in the city to do so under the new inspection guidelines. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils are polite and courteous at this innovative school. Pupils approach their learning with enthusiasm and excitement. Pupils are welcoming of visitors. They conduct themselves respectfully and with maturity." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/106859