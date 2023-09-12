Parents claim new "draconian" uniform rules has seen their children "denied" an education.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A secondary school near Sheffield has faced heavy criticism from parents after a number of pupils were held in detention and taken out of school days into the new term for not wearing the correct uniform.

A row has erupted at Aston Academy, in Swallownest, after ‘hundreds’ of pupils were taken out of lessons for wearing the wrong shoes, trousers and skirts. Parents say they have been told that their children will not be allowed to return to classes until they correct their uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she believes the children are being “denied an education” because of new “draconian” uniform rules recently implemented by the new principal, Mrs Afshah Saeed.

Parents of pupils at Aston Academy, in Swallownest, have been left 'furious' after the school held 'hundreds' of children in detention following changes to the uniform policy.

The mum-of-two said she had to pick up her Year 8 son at 9am yesterday morning (Monday, September 11) after he messaged her to say he was being put in internal exclusion (IE) for his shoes, which had previously passed uniform checks in the first two days of the new term.

“I was greeted with chaos - I have never, ever seen anything like it, ever in my life,” she said.

“The car park was full of parents. The school reception was full of parents. It was horrendous…the children have two choices, they either go and sit in IE where they’re not doing any schoolwork at all, or they’re removed from school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've had no choice but to remove my child from school today, because I will not have him sitting in internal exclusion when he has done nothing wrong. My child has been penalised and punished for something that he's not done, and it's not fair.”

She also said a hall that had been set out with "over 200 tables" for students wearing non-compliant uniform was full, and an additional room had to be used.

Another mother, Sarah Booth, also took her Year 10 son out of school yesterday morning after he was held in IE for wearing a pair of shoes which fit the policy, but were broken.

She said: “I've been reassured that he won't be in IE again, which is positive because I can't physically afford anything for him. I've got money, don't get me wrong, but it's got to last for two weeks, and I can't afford another £40 pair of shoes. We've got five other kids between me and my partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In three years he's only got in trouble once, he’s in the top set for maths and everything. When they get put in IE they have to reflect on what they've done wrong, but he hasn't done anything wrong. This just doesn't seem right to me.

“I think the problem is none of the teachers are on the same page of what's acceptable and what's not.”

A guide to the new shoes policy published on the Aston Academy website, showing how all shoes other than those that are made of leather or a similar-looking material will be restricted.

Last week on Aston Academy’s social media, it said: “Uniform checks will continue daily and any students wearing incorrect uniform may not be able to access their normal lessons.”

It advised any parents who require support in sourcing uniform to contact the school via [email protected].