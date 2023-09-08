Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disgraced Sheffield teacher Simon Murch was once one a candidate for Britain's brainiest teacher in an ITV quiz show.

Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, is facing a possible jail term after he admitted the rape of a child under the age of 13. He pleaded guilty during a hearing at Stoke Crown Court on Monday and is to be sentenced in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime occurred in Staffordshire and was investigated by Staffordshire Police.

Simon Murch pictured in 2002, when he was a 'brainiest teacher' finalist

In January 2002, The Star reported how the Monteney Primary School teacher, then working in Hunters Bar, Sheffield, was among the finalists for brainiest teacher, as Britain's Brainiest Teacher hit the screens. It was an ITV quiz show hosted by Carol Vorderman, and billed as the successor show to Britain’s Brainiest Kid.

At the time The Star ran a story, taking pictures of him with pupils at his school, and describing him as a finalist in the brainiest teacher competition.

He did not lift the glass trophy that was awarded for the competition though. That went to a teacher from Birmingham who had previously appeared on Fifteen to One, The Great British Quiz and Paul Ross’s Tellystack on UK Gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murch was also an official for the Sheffield branch of the National Education Union, and Sheffield Trades Union Council, but has been expelled from both posts.