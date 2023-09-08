News you can trust since 1887
Simon Murch: Disgraced Sheffield teacher was 'brainiest teacher' finalist in popular ITV quiz show

Disgraced Sheffield teacher Simon Murch was a finalist in 'brainest teacher' TV quiz show

By David Kessen
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Disgraced Sheffield teacher Simon Murch was once one a candidate for Britain's brainiest teacher in an ITV quiz show.

Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, is facing a possible jail term after he admitted the rape of a child under the age of 13. He pleaded guilty during a hearing at Stoke Crown Court on Monday and is to be sentenced in November.

The crime occurred in Staffordshire and was investigated by Staffordshire Police.

Simon Murch pictured in 2002, when he was a 'brainiest teacher' finalist
In January 2002, The Star reported how the Monteney Primary School teacher, then working in Hunters Bar, Sheffield, was among the finalists for brainiest teacher, as Britain's Brainiest Teacher hit the screens. It was an ITV quiz show hosted by Carol Vorderman, and billed as the successor show to Britain’s Brainiest Kid.

At the time The Star ran a story, taking pictures of him with pupils at his school, and describing him as a finalist in the brainiest teacher competition.

He did not lift the glass trophy that was awarded for the competition though. That went to a teacher from Birmingham who had previously appeared on Fifteen to One, The Great British Quiz and Paul Ross’s Tellystack on UK Gold.

Murch was also an official for the Sheffield branch of the National Education Union, and Sheffield Trades Union Council, but has been expelled from both posts.

Sheffield Trades Union Council issued a statement condemning his actions. Monteney Primary School has stressed that Murch's rape conviction does not involve any pupils or former pupils.

