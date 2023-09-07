"It’s wrong that parents are having to shell out hundreds of pounds to kit out their kids for the new school term."

A Rotherham MP is calling for a “reset” in the relationship between parents and schools when it comes to uniform costs.

Wentworth and Dearne MP and Shadow Secretary for Defence John Healey says it is "wrong" that schools are asking parents to pay for compulsory branded items of uniform like PE kits, blazers and even bags.

It comes after The Star revealed in July how much Sheffield parents with children at the city's secondary schools spend on compulsory items, with costs of up to £90 to buy just one of every item on school shopping lists.

It comes as the Labour Party claims it plans reduce the cost of buying school uniforms by limiting the number of branded items that parents are forced to purchase in future.

Mr Healey said: “It’s wrong that parents are having to shell out hundreds of pounds to kit out their kids for the new school term as the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit household budgets.

“The cost of school uniform has risen by 30 per cent in the last three years, with parents now spending an average of £422 a year on secondary school uniforms and £287 on primary uniforms with costs driven up by branded items.

“That’s why Labour will limit the number of branded items families must buy saving them money on spiralling uniform costs.”

It comes after the introduction of the Education (Guidance about Costs of School Uniforms) Act in 2021, which made it so schools were expected to limit how many compulsory items parents are made to buy. However, despite expectations that schools would be compliant by September 2023, nearly half of parents surveyed by the Children’s Society reported that policies had not been updated.

Experts say the items sold by schools are often better quality and will last longer than supermarket or high street brands – but children grow up fast, and new uniform is practically needed every year.