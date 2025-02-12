An appeal to raise money in memory of beloved Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose has passed another substantial landmark.

The public has now donated more than £25,000 to the appeal which was set up to pay for a funeral for the youngster, who died after an incident at All Saints School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, last week.

At the time of writing today, £26,355 had been raised.

In total, 1,256 people have now donated to the appeal, with one individual donation of over £6,000 among those. You can make a donation here.

Jenna Hitchcock, who is organising the fundraiser, explained why she had set up the site, which she had originally hoped would raise £5,000 towards the family’s costs.

She said at the time: “I can't imagine what Harvey's parents are going through right now.

“I'm setting up this page just to try and give them one less thing to worry about.

“The whole community and country are in shock.

“The funds raised will help with the cost of the funeral. Please let's give Harvey the send off he deserves. Any amount will truly be appreciated.”

She later said she was overwhelmed by the public’s generosity in supporting the appeal.

Since Harvey died there has been a massive outpouring of support for his family, as well as tributes to his friends. His mum, Caroline, has expressed thanks to the public for their support.

Last weekend, a march took place from Sheffield Town Hall to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane football ground calling for tough action to crack down on knife crime.

Caroline and her family returned to All Saints Catholic High School on Monday - exactly one week after 15-year-old Harvey died after an alleged stabbing.

During the emotional visit, Caroline said any footage showing the moment her family learned of Harvey’s death could really help in the fight against knife crime.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder.