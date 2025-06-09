Famous former football referee Uriah Rennie had fought a private battle with a life threatening illness, tributes to the beloved Sheffield sports personality have revealed.

Uriah, who became well known as first black Premiership football referee, sadly died on Saturday, surrounded by his loving family.

Uriah Rennie at The Star Football Awards at the OEC, in Owlerton, in 2024. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

During his refereeing career, he officiated more than 300 matches in the Premier League, and after his retirement from refereeing in 2005, he continued to work in Sheffield to support local communities and with numerous charities, campaigning on a range of issues including improving equality and inclusion in sport and supporting mental health.

In a tribute, Hallam University, of which Uriah was chancellor, said he had been privately battling a recent cancer diagnosis.

His family today thanked the medical teams who had worked with him over recent weeks.

Our family have appreciated all the support from the nursing teams from Northern General and Weston Park Hospitals Uriah’s partner, Jayne, and his older brother, Glenroy Rennie

Uriah’s partner, Jayne, and his older brother, Glenroy Rennie, said: “Our family have appreciated all the support from the nursing teams from Northern General and Weston Park Hospitals, plus close family and friends during the past few weeks at such a difficult time. Uri will be so very sadly missed.”

Uriah had been proud to have been installed as the new Chancellor of the University just four weeks ago, on May 8.

Professor Liz Mossop, Sheffield Hallam University Vice-Chancellor, said: “On behalf of the entire University community I want to express our shock and sadness at the news of Uri’s death.

“Uri had only just begun his role as the University’s Chancellor, but even in this short time he had already made a profound impact, challenging us to be bolder in our ambitions and how we should truly live our values. We were greatly looking forward to working with him.”

“Uri was a proud Sheffielder and family man, deeply committed to the city and to helping people from resilient communities to achieve their potential.

“He was a trailblazer for inclusion in sport, a man of great integrity with a fierce commitment to equity and inclusion. He was the perfect fit for the role of Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam, and I and my colleagues will miss him greatly.”

Details of funeral arrangements and how people can pay their respects will be forthcoming, said Hallam.

South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has paid tribute to Uriah Rennie after his passing.

He said: "I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Sheffield’s own Uriah Rennie. He was a pioneer, a giant in football’s history as the first black referee in the Premier League, refereeing over the three hundred games in his career. He broke down barriers and lifted others up.

"As well as his work in football, he campaigned to promote inclusion in sport and worked as a magistrate in Sheffield. More recently he was appointed Chancellor of Hallam University; a fitting role for a man who was committed to learning and supporting future generations.

"My condolences go out to Uriah’s family and many, many friends. May his memory be a blessing."

Sheffield City Council posted: “ We are all deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Uriah Rennie. Uriah was a proud son of Sheffield, having moved here from Jamaica when he was just six years old and has made a historic and lasting legacy both to the city and the world of football.

“He is, of course, widely known as being the first black referee in Premier League history, refereeing all over Europe, but his contribution to Sheffield cannot be understated.

“He was president of Hallam FC during the club’s 150th anniversary and was also President of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Football Association.

“Outside of the world of football, he played a vital role in the community through his work with Sheffield City Trust and received an Honorary Doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University.

“Uriah was a proud and dedicated son of Sheffield, and he will be missed by many others across the city. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”