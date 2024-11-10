Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s Uriah Rennie, the first black referee to oversee Premier League games and a community champion in his own right, will soon playing in very different league table.

Uriah, best known as Uri, has been named the next Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University in 2025.

Sheffield’s Uriah Rennie has been named the new Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University for 2025. | SHU

The born-and-bred Sheffielder who grew up “on the Wybourn” has officiated more than 300 games in international FIFA and FA football in his career and is a tireless community trailblazer.

Uri already has strong connections to Sheffield Hallam. During his refereeing career Uri successfully studied for an MBA at the University. Last year, the University awarded him with an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his distinguished contributions to sport and his work with resilient communities across South Yorkshire.

Uriah Rennie pictured in 1983. He was the first black referee to oversee Premier League games. | Sheffield Newspapers

He continues to be an active campaigner on a range of issues including improving equity, equality and inclusion in sport, supporting mental health and tackling deprivation within communities.

He will inherit the role from Baroness Helena Kennedy LT KC - who has been Chancellor for six years - in early 2025.

It comes as Sheffield Hallam is set to welcome back over 10,000 students for two weeks of graduation ceremonies starting on Nov 11.

Uri running the side lines of a special '1858 rules' game held in Sheffield in 2013. Picture by Tom Maddick, rossparry.co.uk | rossparry.co.uk

Uri Rennie said: “I’m delighted and excited to be rejoining Sheffield Hallam University to become the next Chancellor. As a proud Sheffielder, I have seen first-hand the immense benefits that the University brings to communities across the region.

“I want to pay tribute to those who have gone before me in this role, who have enabled the University to become such an integral part of the local, national and international educational community.

“I’m looking forward to working with students, the wider university community and the Vice-Chancellor to make a real difference, particularly on the issues that I’m passionate about, including providing all communities with the opportunity to transform their lives through education.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Liz Mossop said: “I’d like to thank Baroness Kennedy for all she’s done during her six years as Chancellor. She is a pioneer in her field, and we are delighted that she will continue to be involved with the University through the world-leading Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice.”

Uri is also an ambassador of The Children’s Hospital Charity, a Trustee of Voluntary Action Sheffield, and patron of both Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity and St Luke's Hospice. Uri is also president of Sheffield Federation for Schools Sports, president of Hallam FC, and the past chair of Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA, and he has been a magistrate in the city since 1996.