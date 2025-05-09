Uriah Rennie installed as Sheffield Hallam University Chancellor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Uriah Rennie, the first black referee to oversee Premier League games and active community advocate, has been officially installed as the new Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud Sheffielder Uriah, best known as Uri, was formally installed as Chancellor at a ceremony held at the University on Thursday (8 May) attended by university staff and students, alumni and civic representatives from across the region many of whom Uri will be working with in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uri, who was raised in a working-class neighbourhood in the east end of Sheffield, became an international FIFA and FA football referee who officiated more than 300 games during his career.

During his career he began campaigning on a range of issues including improving equity, equality and inclusion in sport, supporting mental health and tackling deprivation within communities, something he actively continues to do. Uri intends to use his time as Chancellor to further those causes.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Liz Mossop with Uri Rennie

Uri has a long affiliation with Sheffield Hallam, having successfully studied for an MBA at the University during his refereeing career. And in 2023 he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his distinguished contributions to sport and his work with resilient communities across South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uri Rennie said: “I’m immensely proud to become Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University, and I’m looking forward to working with students, the wider university community and the Vice-Chancellor to make a real difference.

“I intend to immerse myself in university life as Chancellor, making myself approachable, visible and accessible during my time in this key role as an ambassador for Sheffield Hallam and the wider region.

“I would like to work to inspire and encourage young people from the types of communities I was raised in to take advantage of the new opportunities and resources the university offers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Uri is a true Sheffield trailblazer, who broke down barriers to inclusion in sport. He is a man of great integrity with a reputation for boldness and fairness and a fierce commitment to equity and inclusion for all. Throughout his life he has advocated for resilient communities and being a passionate ambassador for Sheffield.

“His reputation and impact are widely recognised, and his contribution to the University, our city and region will be a huge inspiration for all our students.

“His values and focus on social justice align completely with those of Sheffield Hallam and we are proud and privileged to welcome him formally as our new Chancellor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor performs a ceremonial role and acts as a key ambassador for the University.

Uri takes on the Chancellorship from Baroness Helena Kennedy LT KC after six years of service. Baroness Kennedy is patron of Sheffield Hallam’s world-leading Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice, and she will continue to work closely with colleagues in the Centre to champion the work of staff and students.

​