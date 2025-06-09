The football world is in mourning today following the passing of trailblazing referee Uriah Rennie, from Sheffield.

Uriah, the first black referee to oversee Premier League games, passed away at the weekend.

Tributes have been pouring in, remembering Uriah and his contribution to the game.

The proud Sheffielder became an international FIFA and FA football referee who officiated more than 300 games during his career.

During his career he began campaigning on a range of issues including improving equity, equality and inclusion in sport, supporting mental health and tackling deprivation within communities.

Last month he was officially installed as the new Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University.

He successfully studied for an MBA at the university during his refereeing career. And in 2023 he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his distinguished contributions to sport and his work with resilient communities across South Yorkshire.

At the time, Professor Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Uri is a true Sheffield trailblazer, who broke down barriers to inclusion in sport. He is a man of great integrity with a reputation for boldness and fairness and a fierce commitment to equity and inclusion for all. Throughout his life he has advocated for resilient communities and being a passionate ambassador for re widely recognised, and his contribution to the University, our city and region will be a huge inspiration for all our students.

“His values and focus on social justice align completely with those of Sheffield Hallam and we are proud and privileged to welcome him formally as our new Chancellor.”

Paying tribute, the Sheffield FA posted: “We are deeply sadddened to learn of the passing of our former Chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie.

“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first Black refeeree, officiating over 300 top-flights matches between 1997 and 2008.

“He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.

“Our thoughts are with Uriah’s family and ffriends at this difficult time.”

Sheffield United posted: “Sheffield United are saddened to learn of the passing of popular and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

Sheffield Wednesday added:”Sheffield Wednesday are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of pioneering referee Uriah Rennie.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

FA Refereeing posted:”Uriah will forever be remembered as a true trailblazer of the game.”