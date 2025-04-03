Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A treasured piece of Arctic Monkeys history has gone up for sale - but you’ll need a deep wallet.

Posh London music shop Denmark Street Guitars has put the item on the market, shortly after a whole selection of the band’s former items were sold by a former employee at auction.

The Artic Monkey's old amplifier is up for sale, Photo: Denmark Street Guitars | Denmark Street Guitars

The company, which specialises in musical items with links to big name stars, has put the amplifier on the market with a £5,999 price tag.

They shop describes the amplifier as having been “a key ingredient to the sound and tone of one Britain's most respected and influential bands that being The Arctic Monkeys’”.

The company says of the amp: “The amplifier was custom produced in circa 2006 by the JMI Amplification Company for the Arctic Monkeys, carrying various custom circuitry and speaker appointments that was specified by the band and helped define their sound tone for both touring and recording purposes.”

They said it comes with its original Alex Turner Arctic Monkeys road touring case.

They added: “The availability of any original Artic Monkeys original stage and touring equipment is exceptionally rare and rarely is offered for public sale.”

The amplifier looks similar to one which was auctioned off late last month by John Ashton, who was the band’s sound engineer during their early days, from 2005 until 2009.

The band, originally from High Green, Sheffield, attended Stocksbridge High School as youngsters and released their first album in 2006.

The group played their first ever gig at The Grapes pub, on Trippet Lane in Sheffield city centre, as teenagers.

Fans still visit the pub, although the room where they played is no longer used for music and is now just part of the accomodation over the pub.

