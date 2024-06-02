Best Sheffield album ever: 22 of the best albums ever from city - including Def Leppard, Arctic Monkeys, Pulp

Published 2nd Jun 2024, 06:10 BST

The city can lay claim to some of world's biggest and best artists

Here are the 20 best albums of all time from Sheffield artists - as chosen by our readers. This list is no specific order, and all the albums were solely chosen by our readers our readers - if you're favourite is missing, we are sorry! However, the amount of albums and artists suggested goes to show just how special a place Sheffield is when it comes to music. A hub of creativity, the list shows that the city can lay claim to some of world's biggest and best artists - with several outstanding albums produced by artists from Sheffield.

Some of those listed here were absolute smash hits, among the best sellers of their era.

Others passed under the radar for many in the mainstream, but had a cult following in the city and beyond. But what are the best 20 albums ever created by a Sheffield band or artists? Here's what our readers think...

Pyromania, by Def Leppard released in 1983, sold 12 million copes and included songs such as Photograph and Rock of Ages.

2. Pyromania - Def Leppard

Pyromania, by Def Leppard released in 1983, sold 12 million copes and included songs such as Photograph and Rock of Ages.

Released in 2005, Coles Corner by Richard Hawley sold 100,000 copies, including the single of the same name, Coles Corner

3. Coles Corner - Richard Hawley

Released in 2005, Coles Corner by Richard Hawley sold 100,000 copies, including the single of the same name, Coles Corner

Released in 1982, Lexicon of Love by ABC has sold over a million copies, Tracks include Tears Are Not Enough, The Look of Love, All of My Heart and The Look of Love.

4. ABC - Lexicon of Love

Released in 1982, Lexicon of Love by ABC has sold over a million copies, Tracks include Tears Are Not Enough, The Look of Love, All of My Heart and The Look of Love.

