Here are the 20 best albums of all time from Sheffield artists - as chosen by our readers. This list is no specific order, and all the albums were solely chosen by our readers our readers - if you're favourite is missing, we are sorry! However, the amount of albums and artists suggested goes to show just how special a place Sheffield is when it comes to music. A hub of creativity, the list shows that the city can lay claim to some of world's biggest and best artists - with several outstanding albums produced by artists from Sheffield.
Some of those listed here were absolute smash hits, among the best sellers of their era.
Others passed under the radar for many in the mainstream, but had a cult following in the city and beyond. But what are the best 20 albums ever created by a Sheffield band or artists? Here's what our readers think...
