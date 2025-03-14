A former Arctic Monkeys employee is planning to sell off dozens of pieces of memoribilia from his time working for the huge Sheffield band.

John Ashton was the band’s sound engineer during their early days, from 2005 until 2009, before becoming a performer himself, performing with the Last Shadow Puppets - Alex Turner’s side project.

The auction includes a treasure trove of Arctic Monkeys history, featuring signed gig posters, T-shirts including exclusive designs which were never retailed, amplifiers, a guitar, effects and guitar pedals - all pieces that capture the energy and evolution of one of the UK’s most celebrated bands.

A signed posted of a 2007 Artic Monkey's show. Photo: Brilliant Auctions | Brilliant Auctions

It is a period that included the release of the band’s first album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, early in 2006.

John said: "I’ve loved having these items around as a reminder of my time with the Monkeys, just as the band was going stratospheric.

“There are no old yellow bricks, but if you’re an Arctic Monkeys fan or an up-and-coming musician, I’m confident you’ll find something to take your fancy."

John Ashton. pictured, was the Arctic Monkey's sound engineer around the time of their earliest records. Photo: Brilliant Auctions | Brilliant Auctions

The collection of over 60 pieces of Arctic Monkeys memorabilia and music equipment is set to go under the hammer on Thursday, March 27 at 5.30pm, in a sale run by Brilliant Auctions.

The collection will be available for bidding online via Easylive and Bidspirit.

One of the items John plans to sell. Photo: Brilliant Auctions | Brilliant Auctions

Michelle Hill, managing director of Brilliant auctions said: “We’re delighted to be entrusted with this exciting collection.

“It includes a number of rare and never released items that we know will generate lots of interest from Arctic Monkeys fans and music memorabilia collectors worldwide.”

The Arctic Monkeys are known as one of Sheffield’s most iconic bands.

The former Stocksbridge High School pupils played their first ever gig at The Grapes, on Trippet Lane, and tourists looking at the bands roots still visit the pub.

To register for the sale visit www.brilliantauctions.co.uk.