Adolescence star Stephen Graham had a wild night out in Sheffield with the Arctic Monkeys after appearing in one of the band’s videos.

The actor, currently appearing in the hit show on Netflix, which is produced by Sheffield company Warp Films, had just filmed the video for the band’s early hit When the Sun Goes Down in 2005. The song went on to become a number one hit for the group.

After work on the video was finished, they all headed out for a night out in Sheffield, and made their way to The Leadmill.

The actor told The Mirror: “When we finished they asked me for a drink, it was when I used to drink. I was like ‘Yeah, sure, go ahead then.”

“We were having a laugh and then it went a bit strange, They were on the rise. It was a student night. And this big, massive, tall student just came over and started giving them loads of jip. For no reason, from nowhere.

“He’s pushed Alex (Turner) and he’s gone to slap (Matt) Helders. And this little Scouser went ‘That’s not on’ and so I threw this punch and it hit the lad and he fell back and then it all went a bit… The lad ended up getting kicked out.”

They later went to a house party, and he said the night ended with Alex fleeing from a girl whose room turned out to be covered in posters of the band.

Stephen has previously said that his night out in the city with the Sheffield band was the only time he’d been out for a night out in Sheffield, and described it as a great experience.

He is the star and co-creator of Adolescence, which has been a hit on the streaming giant this year.

It centres on the aftermath of an act of violence and how it affects a school, a community, and a family.

Stephen Graham plays the patriarch of that family, Eddie Miller, whose 13-year-old son, Jamie (Owen Cooper), has been accused of murdering a schoolmate named Katie (Emilia Holliday).