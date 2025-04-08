Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It felt like we knew what was coming.

And we finally got to start ticking off the bingo numbers in the game of ‘spot the Sheffield location’ last night as Warp Film’s new TV drama, Reunion, aired for the first time on BBC One.

Living in Sheffield, it was difficult not to sit there playing spot the street.

After opening scenes at a prison, which I suspect may have been one of those at Doncaster, the action swiftly switched to Sheffield. We soon discovered that the house on Redmires Road where cameras were seen last summer was doubling as the home of the parents of Daniel Brennan, the central character played by Matthew Gurney, who had been released from jail after serving a sentence for murder.

Warp Films shot scenes for Reunion in and around Sheffield. This still, featuring Matthew Gurney and Lara Peake, looks out over the city (photo: BBC/Warp Films, Matt Squire)

Other locations swiftly followed. A fleeting view of City Hall, and a lengthy view of Hell’s Kitchen Diner on East Bank Road, temporarily renamed for the show as Three Aces - the cafe where Brennan’s daughter Carly, works.

Sheffield may lack studio space, but this did not seem to be a problem, with scenes at Hell’s Kitchen Diner clearly filmed inside the venue, with its distinctive view over the railways tracks in the background.

Elsewhere, Anne-Marie Duff’s character Christine, the widow of Brennan’s victim, gets to enjoys a drink with Eddie Marson’s character, Stephen, on the tables outside the cafe at Endcliffe Park, with Rustlings Road in the background, while we got to see what it looks like walking along the bridges between the blocks at Park Hill Flats, where Carly lives.

The fictional Three Aces cafe being used for the BBC trhiller Reunion. It is normally Hell's Kitchen Diner on East Bank Road. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Other early nods in episode one saw the city in the distance, from parts of the beautiful countryside near the Peak District, and Brennan driving through the city.

But away from the Sheffield sights, which clearly will pull in a lot of viewers from the city, it was an compelling first episode.

Reunion’s focus on a deaf character, and a world of sign language, is pretty groundbreaking, and has been done well. The audio seems to be based around the character, with the sound taken away at times to depict what Brennan hears. The subtitled sign language gives a portal into a world few of us know, but it is done in an inclusive way.

Monday saw the plot only beginning to roll itself out, but Gurney’s character is starting to take shape as his back story, including terrifying prison violence, is dripped into the action.

Reunion even has a great, understated, theme tune. When the credits rolled at the end of a drama that portrayed Sheffield so beautifully, it was hardly a surprise to find that it was sung by Richard Hawley, Sheffield through and through.

In fact, the only thing missing from this Sheffield showcase were Sean Bean and a bottle of Hendos. And perhaps a Pete McKee painting.

For us locals, the landmark bingo will continue next Monday!

