7 new pictures show gritty BBC thriller Reunion being filmed at well known Sheffield landmark Tapton Hall

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 5th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

Seven new pictures show how TV crews transformed a grade II listed Sheffield landmark for the BBC thriller Reunion, shot across the city and broadcast for the first time next week.

For 10 days last summer, a crew from the BBC and a cast of big name actors were at Tapton Hall, on Shore Lane, near Crosspool, filming at what it has now emerged was one of the main venues used for the programme.

Hidden away inside the building’s grounds, the venue had been transformed, and changed into a school and a hotel, which form part of the world created by Sheffield based Warp films for the production.

The hotel’s sales and events manager Becki Hastings shared some of the photos that she took with The Star, and recalled the time spent with the cast and crew.

She said: “It was great. We had a wonderful time being able to see behind the scenes, and we will all certainly be watching the first episode on Monday.

“We’re all going to play bingo with it - we’ve a list of parts of the hall to look for and tick off when we see them. I’ve set them a challenge to see how many they spot.

“We met all the stars, and it was particularly exciting because we were all there when it was announced that Rose Ayling-Ellis was being awarded the MBE.

“They were all fabulous, and we have told them all that they are very welcome to come back and film a second series.

“Matthew (Gurney), Rose, and Anne Marie (Duff) were all really easy to work with. “

Reunion is due to be broadcast at 9pm on BBC One on Monday, and will be available on iplayer

You can see seven pictures of filming at Tapton Hall in the gallery below.

This sign was put in place at Tapton Hall while it was being used as a filming location for the new BBC drama Reunion

1. Name change

This sign was put in place at Tapton Hall while it was being used as a filming location for the new BBC drama Reunion | Tapton Hall Photo: Tapton Hall

Light and crew outside Tapton Hall while filming was taking place at the venue: Photo: Tapton Hall

2. Lights

Light and crew outside Tapton Hall while filming was taking place at the venue: Photo: Tapton Hall | Tapton Hall Photo: Tapton Hall

The car park at Tapton Hall, ready for filming for Reunion. Photo: Tapton Hall

3. Car park

The car park at Tapton Hall, ready for filming for Reunion. Photo: Tapton Hall | Tapton Hall Photo: Tapton Hall

The inside of Tapton Hall during filming of Reunion last year. Photo: Tapton Hall

4. Inside

The inside of Tapton Hall during filming of Reunion last year. Photo: Tapton Hall | Tapton Hall Photo: Tapton Hall

