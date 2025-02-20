And now the BBC have issued the first official pictures of the drama Reunion, which was filmed at locations across the city last year.

You can see all the BBC pictures in the gallery below, showing scenes from the drama, and we have also included in the gallery a couple of location shots from our archive. You can also see 11 locations that were used here.

Described as a thriller about a “man who is hated within the deaf community”, Reunion stars deaf performers Matthew Gurney and Rose Ayling-Ellis along with How To Have Sex actress Lara Peake, Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff and Back To Black actor Eddie Marsan.

In released pictures, Ayling-Ellis is shown looking shocked as Duff appears to be in anguish at something, while other characters are shown signing in British Sign Language (BSL).

Written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager, Reunion is about revenge and redemption as it follows the journey of Daniel Brennan, played by Gurney, as a deaf man released from prison who is shunned by the deaf community and not able to integrate elsewhere.

Gurney said: “Reunion is an amazing storyline and is completely different from my previous work.

“My character Brennan is on a wildly different journey than that portrayed by normal deaf lives, this portrays a man who is hated within the deaf community.

“It shows how deaf people react and act on screen in an honest and authentic way.

“We are different to hearing actors, we are so much more visual storytellers, it’s not about relying on sound it’s about using your eyes and seeing what is going on in the story.”

Peake plays his estranged daughter, Carly, while Duff portrays Christine who is searching for Brennan and answers.

Marsan is taking on the role of Christine’s protective boyfriend, Stephen, and Ayling-Ellis portrays her daughter, Miri.

Peake said: “There’s so much in Reunion that people can relate to from the relationships and storyline to what it feels like to be isolated from a community and welcomed into a community.

“To be able to watch a show that is led by deaf actors is incredible and the inclusion of sign language is not seen often enough.

“It’s a real opportunity to learn and become fascinated and immersed in that world”.

The four-part series, featuring BSL, is directed by Wanderlust director Luke Snellin who also acts as executive producer, and is produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films.

Ayling-Ellis, known for playing Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap EastEnders, was the first deaf Strictly Come Dancing competitor in 2021, and went on to win the series with professional Giovanni Pernice.

She has also presented the BBC documentary Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs For Change about hurdles for the dead community in the UK.

Reunion will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Park Hill Daniel Brennan (Matthew Gurney) and Carly (Lara Peake) in the new BBC thriller Reunion, with the city skyline visible from Park Hill Flats.

Miri (Rose Ayling-Ellis) in the new BBC thriller Reunion, which was filmed in Sheffield last year.

Miri (Rose Ayling-Ellis) in the new BBC thriller Reunion., filmed in Sheffield last year: