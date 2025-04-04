4 . Rose Ayling-Ellis

Strictly Come Dancing-winner Rose has been deaf since birth, and began her career on the stage with productions of Heron's Workshop and Mother Courage. Her television break came in 2020 when she got a recurring role as Frankie Lewis in Eastenders, and has continued to appear on British television ever since, and is set to make an appearance in the upcoming series of Doctor Who. She will play Christine’s daughter Miri in Reunion. | BBC Studios