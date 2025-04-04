Reunion, a new bilingual drama, that features both British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English, was filmed around Sheffield and was penned by locally-born deaf writer William Mager.
Debuting on April 7, Reunion follows Daniel Brennan, played by Matthew Gurney (Name Me Lawand, Theatre Ad Infinium), a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison.
Reunion is set to make the most of the city and surrounding Peak District, as it brings together a star-studded cast.
Here’s who you can expect to see walking around local landmarks, and where you might have seen them before.
2. Lara Peake
The 26-year-old got her break when she was only 15 on the film Bypass and quickly rose to success. Within her first year she found a spot on the British Independent Film Awards’ ‘Most Promising Newcomer’ list before starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning in How to Talk to Girls at Parties.
In Reunion, she plays lead character Daniel Brennan’s estranged daughter Carly, who hasn’t spoken to her dad in the decade since he was arrested. | BBC Studios
3. Anne-Marie Duff
While appearing in countless shows, most probably still recognise this BAFTA-winning actress for her role as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless. She has gone on to star in BBC’s high-budget fantasy series His Dark Materials - based off the best-selling book series - and the incredibly popular Netflix show Sex Education
Anne-Marie will play Christine in the upcoming BBC thriller, a woman desperate to get to the bottom of Brennan’s mystery. | BBC Studios
4. Rose Ayling-Ellis
Strictly Come Dancing-winner Rose has been deaf since birth, and began her career on the stage with productions of Heron's Workshop and Mother Courage. Her television break came in 2020 when she got a recurring role as Frankie Lewis in Eastenders, and has continued to appear on British television ever since, and is set to make an appearance in the upcoming series of Doctor Who.
She will play Christine’s daughter Miri in Reunion. | BBC Studios
