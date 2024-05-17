Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Filming is ongoing for a new thriller at locations across Sheffield, and this video shows action at one site

Lights, camera, action!

Filming is underway in Sheffield on a new thriller, called Reunion which is being created by the team that made the hit film and TV series This is England. Buildings have been transformed for the filming.

Film crews can be seen in this video, from the location of some of the action which has been shot over the last few days, which is on Redmires Road, near Lodge Moor.

The footage shows work being carried out, as the film crew get ready for the next scene.

Work is expected to continue in Sheffield, and in Doncaster, over the coming weeks before the film is completed.