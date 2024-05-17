Watch: Video shows crews filming new Sheffield-set thriller 'Reunion' on Redmires Road
Lights, camera, action!
Filming is underway in Sheffield on a new thriller, called Reunion which is being created by the team that made the hit film and TV series This is England. Buildings have been transformed for the filming.
Film crews can be seen in this video, from the location of some of the action which has been shot over the last few days, which is on Redmires Road, near Lodge Moor.
The footage shows work being carried out, as the film crew get ready for the next scene.
Work is expected to continue in Sheffield, and in Doncaster, over the coming weeks before the film is completed.
It is not yet known when the film, which is due to be shown in four parts, will be released.
