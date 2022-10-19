Warp Films says it will recruit staff and produce more shows and films in the city. The firm is known for working with stars including Shane Meadows, Chris Morris, Idris Elba and Stephen Graham. Bosses say the money brought into the region will ‘really have an impact’.

Chief operating officer Niall Shamma said Everybody’s Talking About Jamie created more than 700 roles, including extras, and a regional spend of more than £10m. He added: “There is no doubt the industry is booming, however as is often the case this can all too easily be centred around London and the M25.

Shane Meadows brought his This is England series to Sheffield. It stars Stephen Graham and Vicky McClure.

“We want to produce more content in the region that will bring in further investment, develop local skills and - as the local production eco-system grows - allow those people to then stay in the region to use their skills. We are committed to Sheffield and want to be an integral part of growing the creative industries here.”

In its 20 years, Warp has played a key role in British film and moved into TV with This is England 1986 (-90), The Last Panthers, and, most recently, The Virtues and Little Birds. Since founder Mark Herbert produced its first short film with backing from Film 4 in 2002, the company has gone on to produce 26 feature films and eight TV series earning 36 BAFTA and 56 BIFA nominations (winning 18 and 14 respectively), amongst awards in the UK and internationally.

The Sheffield premier of "There Something About Jamie' at the Crucible Theatre. Jamie Campbell and Max Harwood. Picture Scott Merrylees

The investment sees Channel 4 become a minority shareholder. Caroline Murphy, head of Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund, said: “Warp Films has consistently produced outstanding and acclaimed content over the years and it’s hugely exciting to see the company looking to build on this by expanding further into returnable high-end drama."

Warp Films joint-CEOs Mark Herbert and Peter Carlton said: “We have forged an amazing relationship with Channel 4 over the last 20 years. They have always truly backed us as a regional company, and it is so exciting that the growth fund has now committed to backing the next, exciting phase of our story."

Nigel Lindsay, Kayvan Novak and Arsher Ali as Hassan in Four Lions. The 2010 comedy about four incompetent would-be suicide bombers drew controversy for aspects of its story being too close to real events. Sheffield locations included Meersbrook Park, Blake Street in Walkley, The Moor and Kebabish on The Wicker

