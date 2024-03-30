Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest event on Sheffield's sporting calendar is almost upon us.

Yes, that's right - we are now just weeks away from the 2024 Cazoo World Snooker Championship getting underway at Sheffield's famous Crucible Theatre.

2024 will mark the 48th consecutive year that the tournament has been held at the Crucible on Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre.

Snooker fans from across the world are set to flock to the Steel City to watch 32 of the world's best players compete.

And here is everything you need to know about this year's World Snooker Championship.

When does it take place?

It runs between Saturday, April 20, 2024 and Monday, May 6, 2024.

Are there any tickets left?

Several sessions - including all of the the semi-finals and final slots - are sold out, but there are currently a limited number of tickets remaning for the following sessions:

- 7pm on Saturday, April 20, 2024: Round One, Table One

- 7pm on Sunday, April 21, 2024: Round One, Table One & Round One, Table Two

- 2.30pm on Monday, April 22, 2024: Round One, Table One & Round One, Table Two

- 7pm on Monday, April 22, 2024: Round One, Table One & Round One, Table Two

- 10am on Tuesday, April 23, 2024: Round One, Table One - 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2024: Round One, Table One & Round One, Table Two

- 7pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2024: Round One, Table One & Round One, Table Two - 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Round One, Table One & Round One, Table Two

- 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Round One, Table One & Round One, Table Two

- 1pm on Thursday, April 25, 2024: Round One or Two, Table One

- 7pm on Thursday, April 25, 2024: Round One or Two, Table One & Round One or Two, Table Two

- 10am on Friday, April 26, 2024: Round Two, Table One

- 7pm on Friday, April 26, 2024: Round Two, Table One & Round Two, Table Two

- 7pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Quarter Final, Table One

- 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Quarter Final, Table Two

You can buy them from the Crucible Snooker website here: https://www.cruciblesnooker.com/#section-tickets

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices vary depending on which session they are for. The best value tickets for the available sessions currently range from £44 to £66.

Who will play and when?

The match schedule will be confirmed a week before the tournament begins - on or around Saturday, April 13, 2024.

It will follow on from the World Snooker Championship Qualifers, which will take place at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield between Monday, April 8, 2024 and Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Belgian player, Luca Brecel, is the defending champion. He defeated the Jester from Leicester Mark Selby 18-15 in the 2023 final to take the title. Luca's win made history, after he became the first player from mainland Europe to take the sought-after crown.

Who is the defending champion?

What is the 'Crucible curse'?

For the last 47 years, the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield has been home to the World Snooker Championship, the leading professional snooker tournament. Since the tournament moved to the Crucible in 1977, no player has been able to defend their first title win – a strange but true phenomenon commonly referred to as the Crucible Curse.

Luca Brecel will no doubt have the curse on his mind, as he attempts to defend the title.

Who is favourite to be the 2024 World Snooker Champion?

As it currently stands, Ronnie O'Sullivan - currently ranked as the world's number one - is the current favourite to win, with odds of 5/2. He is followed by Judd Trump, with odds of 4/1 and Mark Selby who has odds of 7/1 to win.

What sort of prize money is on the table?

According to PaddyPower, the prize fund is expected to be unchanged from last year, with the event being the most lucrative of the World Snooker Tour. Last year’s champion Luca Brecel went home with a cheque – novelty-sized – worth a tidy £500,000. Below are the prizes up for grabs at each stage of the tournament.