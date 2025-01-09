Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital after a police incident which saw the air ambulance called and led to buses being diverted from a busy Sheffield road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus company Stagecoach diverted its services from their usual routes along Spital Hill, after what they described as a police incident, understood to be near the junction of Spital Hill and Spital Street.

And one nearby business owner told The Star he had seen a number of officers around the Tesco supermarket, which has entrances on both Spital Hill and Savile Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today South Yorkshire Police confirmed why they had been on the scene, describing ‘concerns for safety for a man’.

The force said in a statement: “At 2.33pm yesterday (Wednesday January 8), we responded to reports of concern for the safety of a man on Spital Street, Sheffield.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended.

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: “‘We received a call to an incident in Savile Street, Sheffield, at 2.40pm yesterday (8 January 2025).

“We dispatched an ambulance, critical care paramedic and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to the scene. One patient was taken by land ambulance to hospital.”

Tesco has been approached for comment.

The 1, 2, 2A and 88 bus services were diverted via Gower Street, Sutherland Street, Savile Street in both directions during the incident.