Have your say in NHS consultation on future of Sheffield GP surgery
Primary Care Sheffield took over running Harold Street Medical Centre in Walkley on an 18-month contract after Dr Ngozi Patrick retired due to ill health in June 2023. The NHS is now considering longer-term plans for the practice, which serves 3,000 patients.
The contract was organised to ensure that patients registered with the practice continued to receive care while the NHS considered long-term plans for primary care services for patients registered at the practice and the local population. The NHS said that Primary Care Sheffield will continue to provide services until a final decision has been made and alternative provision put in place.
The NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), which is responsible for GP services, has been carrying out an assessment of the needs of the local population and developing its future plans.
The NHS organisation said that Harold Street is a small general practice, as the national average is more than 9,000 patients, so this may make it difficult to find a provider willing to take over the contract.
However, it said that planned housing developments are expected to lead to a significant increase in population in the area over the next 10 years, meaning that GP practices working locally will not have sufficient capacity to cope.
A patient survey is due to end next Monday (January 13) – the online version is available at www.bit.ly/haroldstreet and paper copies are available from the practice.
