The 12 ways you can tell if someone is from Sheffield

We’re a city of over 500,000 people - so it’s no surprise you’ll find Sheffielders where ever you go.
But what are the give away signs?
From our own unique words, to those little things that we own and recognise that would go right over the heads of those not lucky enough to have lived or been brought up here, here are 12 tell-tale signs that someone is from Sheffield.
Some of them you may recognise in yourself.
Others you may recognise in you friends.
Have a look at the gallery below and see for yourself
2. That football shirt
We invented football here in Sheffield, and that passion for the game has remained ever since. We are one of just a handful of cities with two professional football teams, and many thousands with a strong connection with the city have either the a Blades shirt or an Owls shirt, showing their passion for two of the most successful clubs in the country Photo: Sheffield Newpapes
3. They call you 'mardy'
OK, so the Arctic Monkeys have done their bit exporting this most Sheffield phrase around the world in the song Mardy Bum. But 'mardy', to describe someone's sulky and petulant behaviour is pure Sheffield. If they tell you you're being mardy, they're from Sheffield Photo: Submitted
4. They never roll back on a hill start
With the city said to be built on seven hills, and with some of the steepest streets in the country, every driver in Sheffield masters the motoring manoeuver that is the hill start right from the beginning. Some from other, flatter, towns, may find them tricky, but not us here in Sheffield with the number we have to do. We don't roll back! Photo: Google
