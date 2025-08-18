Sheffield 'WW2 flypast': Pictures show surprise flypast by legendary wartime fighter planes

This was the moment Sheffield was treated to a surprise flypast by two iconic World War Two fighters planes.

The picture, taken by Sheffield resident Clare Lindley, shows three aeroplanes over Stannington Park, this evening (Monday August 18).

Two World War Two Mustang fighters and a King Air gave Sheffield a surprise flypast. Photo: Clare Lindley
Reports of the same three aircraft, flying in a V-formation, were also reported in areas including Crookes, and in Crosspool as they made their way over the city.

It is believed that the aircraft were two P51 Mustangs and a Beechcraft King Air. It is believed they were flying from Prestwick to Duxford.

Mustangs were famous American fighter planes during the war, famous for being able to fly all the way to Germany because of special ‘drop tanks’ to carry more fuel.

They used to protect American bombers on air raids

The Beech King Air is a two engine American plane which is still used by civilian companies and militaries around the world

