This was the moment Sheffield was treated to a surprise flypast by two iconic World War Two fighters planes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picture, taken by Sheffield resident Clare Lindley, shows three aeroplanes over Stannington Park, this evening (Monday August 18).

Two World War Two Mustang fighters and a King Air gave Sheffield a surprise flypast. Photo: Clare Lindley | Clare Lindley

Reports of the same three aircraft, flying in a V-formation, were also reported in areas including Crookes, and in Crosspool as they made their way over the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that the aircraft were two P51 Mustangs and a Beechcraft King Air. It is believed they were flying from Prestwick to Duxford.

Mustangs were famous American fighter planes during the war, famous for being able to fly all the way to Germany because of special ‘drop tanks’ to carry more fuel.

They used to protect American bombers on air raids

The Beech King Air is a two engine American plane which is still used by civilian companies and militaries around the world