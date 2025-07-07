Sheffield Hawker Hurricane: Delight as Battle of Britain plane flies over Sheffield

Delighted Sheffield residents looked up at the weekend - and saw a legendary old RAF icon over the city.

Residents in the South East of the city got an unexpected view of one of the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s legendary Hawker Hurricanes, as it passed over the area on its way to an event in nearby Coal Aston.

The Hurricane, pictured here over Coal Aston Gala, had flown over Mosborough and Halfway. Photo: Neil Mutch | Neil Mutch

The aircraft, one of the most recognisable aeroplane of the second world war, had been in the area to fly over the Coal Aston Gala on Saturday afternoon.

But before the Hurricane reached Coal Aston, it had flown over the South East of Sheffield from a previous engagement in North Lincolnshire, which took it over Dinnington, Killamarsh, and then Mosborough and Beighton in Sheffield.

Among whose saw the famous plane was Peter Gray, chairman of Coal Aston Village Hall.

He said: “It was terrific! When it got here it did three passes of the gala.

“I was born in 1950, five years after the end of the war, But there is so much emotion around those planes, when you hear the sound of their engines.”

Organisers of the event had played the theme from the film 633 Squadron to build up the atmosphere for the Hurricane’s arrival, which was at 2.15pm.

The Hurricane was captured in pictures by Neil Mutch, which can be seen here.

