One of the world’s most famous aeroplanes is set to soar over Sheffield at the weekend.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is sending its iconic Lancaster bomber for a flight over the city on Saturday, with residents in South Yorkshire set to catch a glimpse of its famous shape, and to hear the distinctive sound of its engines.

The aircraft, which was used by the RAF in some of the most famous bombing missions of World War Two, including the Dambusters raid, is due to fly over two specific events.

The first of those is Harthill Carnival and Parade, near Rotherham, between 2.10pm and 2.40pm

Then, the Lancaster is due to fly over the Beighton Gala, with the time it is to arrive there expected to be between 2.14pm and 2.44pm.

However, the flightpath is likely to take the famous plane over other parts of South Yorkshire as it makes its way between its appearances.

After coming into Harthill from the direction of Derbyshire, it is expected to head across Killamarsh and Rother Valley Country Park, before passing over Beighton for its flypast.

After leaving Beighton, is is expected to fly close to Dinnington, Maltby and Bawtry.

It will the the second time in a week that a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft flies over the south east of Sheffield, following an appearance at Coal Aston Carnival last Saturday, which took a Hurricane close to Mosborough.

And if you miss the Lancaster on Saturday, you could still be able to catch a Spitfire if you take a trip into the Peak District on Sunday.

One of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Spitfires is due over the Bakewell Country Festival between 1.36pm and 2.06pm on Sunday, July 13.