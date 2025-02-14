A loved-up couple in Rotherham will celebrate another Valentine’s Day this week ahead of their 71st wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose and George Ash met for the first time in 1952 after being introduced by a friend.

Rose said: “The whole thing was a bit of a whirlwind between meeting George and getting married. My family took to him instantly, in particular my mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When people find out we’ve been together for 70 years they say ‘you get less for murder’ which always makes us chuckle.”

Rose and George Ash celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary this year. | Anchor

One month after meeting, George asked Rose to accompany him to a wedding and it was here he proposed.

The pair married in June 1954 and have since had three children, one of whom shares a birthday with George.

Rose and George, both aged 91, celebrated their 70th anniversary last year with relatives and friends at the Anchor care home where they live on Fitzwilliam Street, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple cut their celebratory cake at a party held for them, and were joined at the celebrations by the Mayor of Rotherham, councillor Sheila Cowen.

Valentine’s Day and the 71st wedding anniversary will be very special after George had a fall in November 2024.

The former serviceman spent time in hospital before he was allowed to return home in January. Rose visited him almost every day.

Carolyn Huggett, manager of the care home, said: “Rose and George are the most wonderful couple, full of fun, and big Sheffield Wednesday supporters all their lives. They join in all Highfield Court’s activities including the games afternoon where George loves his games of pool.

“They are well loved by all the residents and Anchor colleagues.”