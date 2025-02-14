Loved-up husband and wife, both 91, will celebrate another Valentine's Day ahead of 71st wedding anniversary
Rose and George Ash met for the first time in 1952 after being introduced by a friend.
Rose said: “The whole thing was a bit of a whirlwind between meeting George and getting married. My family took to him instantly, in particular my mother.
“When people find out we’ve been together for 70 years they say ‘you get less for murder’ which always makes us chuckle.”
One month after meeting, George asked Rose to accompany him to a wedding and it was here he proposed.
The pair married in June 1954 and have since had three children, one of whom shares a birthday with George.
Rose and George, both aged 91, celebrated their 70th anniversary last year with relatives and friends at the Anchor care home where they live on Fitzwilliam Street, Rotherham.
The couple cut their celebratory cake at a party held for them, and were joined at the celebrations by the Mayor of Rotherham, councillor Sheila Cowen.
Valentine’s Day and the 71st wedding anniversary will be very special after George had a fall in November 2024.
The former serviceman spent time in hospital before he was allowed to return home in January. Rose visited him almost every day.
Carolyn Huggett, manager of the care home, said: “Rose and George are the most wonderful couple, full of fun, and big Sheffield Wednesday supporters all their lives. They join in all Highfield Court’s activities including the games afternoon where George loves his games of pool.
“They are well loved by all the residents and Anchor colleagues.”