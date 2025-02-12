Bluey's next adventure comes to Meadowhall this February half term

This February half term, Meadowhall will welcome hugely popular pre-school character Bluey to the centre to take on her latest exciting adventure.

On Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th February, visitors to the centre will be able to meet the playful blue heeler puppy up close as she hosts free pre-booked meet and greets, sharing tales from her latest adventures.

Bluey is somewhat of a phenomenon with her younger audience, being the top overall streamed programme on Disney+ in 2024 and amassing 5.7 billion lifetime views on YouTube since 2018. The children’s series, which follows Bluey as she transforms the everyday events of her family’s life into extraordinary tales, celebrates the beauty of childhood curiosity, the excitement and appeal of being a grown-up and the importance of family and friends.

The sessions will be available to those with pre-booked tickets only, and will take place in the unit next to H&M located in the Lower Gallery at the below times:

9:30am

10:20am

11:20am

2pm

3pm

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming the hugely popular Bluey to Meadowhall this half term and we’ve no doubt the special event will be a hit with her thousands of fans across the UK. Bluey’s TV series is all about the wonder of childhood and discovering the world, and we can’t wait to see the reaction on our visitors' faces as she takes her latest exciting adventure with us at Meadowhall.

“The event is the perfect addition to a family day out at Meadowhall, enjoying a whole host of family-friendly restaurants, leisure venues and entertainment all under one roof.”

Visitors are encouraged to book now to avoid disappointment as tickets are expected to be extremely popular. Customers can reserve up to two family tickets. Each ticket holds space for four people.

For more information on Bluey’s visit to Meadowhall and to pre-book your free ticket, visit https://meadowhall.co.uk/event/bluey-visit.