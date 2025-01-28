Gripple raises over £27,500 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s lifesaving work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield-based Gripple has raised an impressive £27,522.26 in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), helping to fund the charity’s vital emergency service throughout 2024. As a 100% employee-owned business, Gripple’s charitable arm, the Gripple Foundation, is committed to supporting local causes, and YAA was proudly chosen as its Charity of the Year for 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the year, Gripple’s fundraising efforts showcased the creativity and generosity of its team. From bucket collections at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club to engaging in-office events across its four locations, and through their payroll giving scheme, employees went above and beyond to support YAA’s lifesaving missions.

The highlight of the year was Gripple’s dazzling ‘Cloak and Cocktails’ charity ball, held at Cutler’s Hall in Sheffield, in September. Organised by two of Gripple’s graduate trainees, the ball transported guests back to the 1920s with live jazz, bespoke cocktails, and a speakeasy atmosphere. The evening’s Silent Auction contributed to the ball’s outstanding success, raising over £14,600 in aid of YAA and three other local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gripple also played a key role in YAA’s annual Recognition Awards evening by sponsoring the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award. This special event celebrates the incredible contributions of volunteers, businesses, and fundraisers who help ensure YAA can continue providing rapid, prehospital care across Yorkshire to those that need it most.

Gripple winning prestigious Corporate Supporters Award at YAA’s annual Recognition Awards

On the night, Gripple’s exceptional support was acknowledged with the prestigious Corporate Supporters Award, a heartfelt surprise for the team and a testament to their outstanding efforts.

Helen Berriman, Interim Regional Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Gripple for their enthusiasm and dedication to supporting our charity over the past year. Gripple has made a real difference to our lifesaving work, and their new Charity of the Year for 2025 will be incredibly lucky to have their support. We hope to continue working with Gripple in the future and thank them for everything they have done to help keep our service operational”.

In 2024 alone, Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s critical care team treated 1,297 patients, including 326 cardiac arrest cases, and delivered 417 lifesaving interventions. As an independent charity, YAA relies entirely on the generosity of businesses like Gripple and public donations to continue providing this essential service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Rusling, Chair of the Gripple Foundation said, "It has been another unforgettable year in terms of charity and we are extremely proud of the efforts everyone at Gripple has made to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. As always, a huge thank you goes to our employee owners, whose generosity and time has made a huge difference, achieving the incredible total of £27,522.26. We are humbled to know that this donation will support the vital work the Air Ambulance completes, funding potentially lifesaving trips, helping those in need across our region".

For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how you can support its lifesaving work, please visit www.yaa.org.uk.